Placer County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Granite Bay boy
An 8-year-old boy went missing Sunday evening in Granite Bay. Officials are asking locals to assist in the search.
Alijah Freeman was last seen playing on Leona Way in a red shirt and tan pants, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook post.
He is Hispanic, stands 4 feet 6 inches and weighs 60 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at Tel:5308865375.
