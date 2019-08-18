Local

Placer County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Granite Bay boy

Alijah Freeman was last seen playing on Leona Way in a red shirt and tan pants, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook post.

He is Hispanic, stands 4 feet 6 inches and weighs 60 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at Tel:5308865375.

