Local

CHP perform helicopter rescue for injured climber near Benson Hut

CHP performs ‘toe-in’ rescue of rock climber near Soda Springs

Personnel from the California Highway Patrol performed a rescue from the air for an injured rock climber on August 19, 2019, flying him to safety, the agency said. By
Up Next
Personnel from the California Highway Patrol performed a rescue from the air for an injured rock climber on August 19, 2019, flying him to safety, the agency said. By

Personnel from the California Highway Patrol performed a rescue from the air for an injured rock climber Monday, flying him to safety, the agency said.

A 51-year-old rock climber fell and suffered moderate injuries near Benson Hut, the highway patrol said in a Facebook post.

A CHP helicopter responded along with Cal Fire and performed a “toe in” rescue to retrieve the climber.

The climber was then transported to the Sugar Bowl parking lot where Truckee Fire Protection District paramedics continued treatment.

Profile Image of Molly Sullivan
Molly Sullivan
Molly Sullivan covers crime, breaking news and police accountability for The Bee. She grew up in Northern California and is an alumna of Chico State.
  Comments  