CHP perform helicopter rescue for injured climber near Benson Hut

Personnel from the California Highway Patrol performed a rescue from the air for an injured rock climber Monday, flying him to safety, the agency said.

A 51-year-old rock climber fell and suffered moderate injuries near Benson Hut, the highway patrol said in a Facebook post.

A CHP helicopter responded along with Cal Fire and performed a “toe in” rescue to retrieve the climber.

The climber was then transported to the Sugar Bowl parking lot where Truckee Fire Protection District paramedics continued treatment.

