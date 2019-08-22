Update: 27 injured in light rail train derailment in Sacramento

Scene of light rail train derailment in Sacramento A light rail train has derailed late Thursday night in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A light rail train has derailed late Thursday night in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.

A light rail train has derailed late Thursday night in Sacramento and multiple injuries are reported, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

At least five cars were on the line when the train derailed near Roseville Road and Marconi Avenue in the Ben Ali section of the city.

Capt. Keith Wade with Sacramento Fire said 27 people were injured, two with moderate injuries. He also described 20 as “walking wounded” in an earlier statement.

Fifteen ambulances were on scene for transport, and over 40 firefighters were assisting, according to a Sacramento Fire tweet.

Thirteen people have been taken to the hospital. No injuries are life-threatening, Wade said.

“Sounded like a big crash,” said Andrew Hernandez, who lives nearby. “We thought it was an accident (on the street). Then, we looked out and saw all the ambulances flying down the street.”

Additional information was not immediately available.