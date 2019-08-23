Video captures fiery, deadly wreck on I-5 near Woodland

This is the fiery crash on I-5 near Woodland that killed two people Two people were killed in a vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 5 near Woodland early Friday morning, August 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two people were killed in a vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 5 near Woodland early Friday morning, August 23, 2019.

Two people were killed in a vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 5 near Woodland early Friday morning.

Video posted by the Woodland Fire Department shows the fiery crash that closed the freeway between Yolo and Zamora. Fire crews from Woodland, Madison, Dunnigan, and Willow Oak responded to the accident to extinguish the vehicle fires and a grass fire that was ignited.

Two other victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance, and one was transported by air.

Further details were not immediately available.