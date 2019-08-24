Natural gas leak in Davis prompts road closure as PG&E makes emergency repair

What to do if you smell gas Here's what to do if you think you've detected a natural gas leak in your home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what to do if you think you've detected a natural gas leak in your home.

A natural gas leak in Davis has forced the closure of part of Anderson Road as Pacific Gas and Electric performs emergency trenching to repair the damage.

No evacuations have been called, according to Davis police. The work will take several hours.

The closure on Anderson Road, between Valencia Avenue and Bianco Court as well as the Corona Drive corridor, may cause traffic delays. Police are urging residents plan alternate routes.

A representative for PG&E could not be immediately reached for comment.