Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in downtown Sacramento
This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car on North 16th Street and McCormack Avenue on Saturday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
The accident took place around 2:30 p.m., according to a social media post by officers. The northbound thoroughfare connects downtown to Highway 160, which leads to the North Sacramento and Arden areas.
Traffic sensors indicate traffic is backed up to F Street and is clogging adjacent roadways.
Details about the car or its driver were not available.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes, as there is no estimated timetable for the road’s reopening.
