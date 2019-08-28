Ethnic studies bill delayed, O.C. Republican blasts Trump on immigration: Your AAPI newsletter

Assemblyman Jose Medina, D-Riverside during session in the Assembly chamber on March 11, 2013. hamezcua@sacbee.com

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) joined its Los Angeles chapter in filing a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Sheriff Department on Tuesday for allegedly preventing Muslim inmates from being given religious accommodations at its correctional facilities and testing their knowledge of their faith to prove they are Muslim.

Meanwhile, a bill to mandate ethnic studies in California high schools has been delayed amid controversy, according to a Sacramento Bee report. The delay follows ongoing debates by other civic groups representing Jewish, Armenian, Hellenic, Hindu and Korean communities voicing concern that the curriculum omits their communities’ struggles when immigrating to the U.S.

Assemblyman Jose Medina, D-Riverside, the author of the bill, announced Thursday that he will turn the legislation into a “two-year bill,” a method lawmakers typically use to gain time to revise a bill without killing it all together.

Read this CalMatters article on how Assemblyman Tyler Diep, an Orange County Republican who moved to the United States from Vietnam when he was 8, breaks his silence on Trump immigration policy with a tweet.

Diep is a Republican because of the GOP’s emphasis on personal responsibility, and because traditionally it has shunned socialism, the report states. He also wants no part of anything that smacks of the socialism he experienced during his childhood in Vietnam. But he also represents an immigrant community, Vietnamese-Americans, that has been drifting further from the GOP, cites another CalMatters report in 2016.

“I’ve been staying quiet for a while, but it gets to a point where I don’t know if this type of policy is going to stop,” Diep said. “It seems like every day there is more and more stuff coming out targeting immigrants, even the legal ones. “

In The New York Times Style Magazine: A new generation of Asian Americans are questioning the foundation upon which some stereotypes are built and are talking about the invisible Asian-American masculinity and how to build an awareness of what is unacceptable. Writer Thessaly La Force looks into how immigration laws against the East and Southeast Asians from the last two centuries continue to contribute to today’s notion of Asian male masculinity.

For local events in Sacramento, make sure you don’t miss this special one. Sacramento Poet Laureate Indigo Moor is hosting “Renegade Literati” this Friday at City Hall, featuring art and conversations with artists such as Lin Fei Fei. Writers Brynn Saito and Vanessa Hua will be reading at the event, and bassist Gerry Pineda will be performing a recital. The event is free, and open to the public.

