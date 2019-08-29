Six puppies found dead in trash can in south Sacramento, Animal Control investigating

On Aug. 4, officers found the puppies at the 2400 block of Wacker Way after responding to a call reporting multiple dead dogs. All the dogs were between four and five months old, and appeared to have died around the same time. Front Street Animal Shelter

Sacramento Animal Control officials are investigating the death of six black and white pit bull mix puppies that were found abandoned in a trash can in south Sacramento earlier this month.

On Aug. 4, officers found the puppies at the 2400 block of Wacker Way after responding to a call reporting multiple dead dogs. All the dogs were between four and five months old, and appeared to have died around the same time, according to Gina Knepp, manager of Front Street Animal Shelter.

The trash bin, which is an older county model, had the faded letters “LE” painted on the exterior. Nearby video surveillance from a Ring camera confirmed that the can was dropped off sometime between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. three days prior to the discovery of the dogs.

“The investigation has stalled, and animal control is asking the community’s assistance in identifying the owner of the dogs,” Knepp said in a statement. “Additional information is necessary to determine the exact nature of events in order to ascertain whether a criminal investigation is merited.”

Anyone with information about the incident “however slight” are asked to call Chief Animal Control Officer Jace Huggins at 916-808-5855.