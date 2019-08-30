Power outage south of Land Park in Sacramento affecting more than 4,000 customers

About 4,000 customers in neighborhoods south of Land Park are without power Friday morning, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

The neighborhoods affected include Land Park, South Land Park, Hollywood Park, Mangan Park and some businesses near the intersection of Freeport Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.

SMUD reported the outage just at 7:01 a.m. and said the outage was unplanned. No details were immediately available on what caused the service interruption.

“Our crews are working safely and quickly to restore power. Estimated restoration is around 8 a.m.,” the utility said on its website.