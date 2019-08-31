Local

Power restored to 10,000 SMUD customers after brief outage in Arden Arcade

More than 10,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers in Arden Arcade were briefly in the dark Saturday night after a power outage struck area for about a half-hour.

The outage began at 9:44 p.m. and affected 10,730 customers, according to SMUD’s outage map. The outage was restored at 10:21 p.m., said SMUD spokeswoman Lindsay VanLaningham.

VanLaningham said that troubleshooting crews in the field were able to quickly resolve the issue – a tripped breaker. She said that crews would remain on patrol for several hours to determine the root cause.

The public utility serves more than 600,000 ratepayers in Sacramento County and has roughly 900 square miles of service area.

