Anchor Richard Sharp is returning to Sacramento to join FOX40’s morning news crew

After four years in Kansas City, TV news anchor Richard Sharp is coming back to Sacramento in October; this time, to report for FOX40.

Viewers in Sacramento, Modesto and Stockton may remember Sharp as a daily newscaster for KCRA. He covered state, regional and city politics with the station from 2004-2015, taking deep dives into the controversies of the California Department of Corrections and Death Row.

At FOX40, Sharp will deliver morning news as a co-anchor, he told the network. He said the transition is an opportunity to reconnect with his local community of viewers.

“I am thrilled to join the FOX40 team, and I look forward to working with such a talented morning crew,” Sharp told FOX40. “Sacramento has always held a special place in my heart, and it will be an honor to engage with the community’s viewers once again. I’m ready to get to work.”

Sharp will be on the air beginning Oct. 16, from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.