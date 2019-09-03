Folsom motorcyclist killed after head-on collision in El Dorado County, CHP says

A Folsom man riding a motorcycle through El Dorado County was killed in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The 35-year-old victim was riding a 2018 Harley Davidson east on Wentworth Springs Road near Helix Flat Avenue about 12:40 p.m. when the motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons, according to a news release by the CHP Placerville office.

The motorcycle collided head-on with a 2017 Toyota Rav4 driven by a Greenwood woman, the news release said. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency personnel attempted life-saving efforts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no arrests have been reported.

Identification of the deceased will be handled by El Dorado County’s coroner’s office. The collision occurred on a remote El Dorado County roadway about 20 miles northeast of Pollock Pines.

The news release noted a recent uptick in motorcycle collisions in CHP’s Placerville jurisdiction, with officials reminding motorcyclists to ride safely.

