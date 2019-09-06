Do you have views on news? Participate in this survey from researchers at UT-Austin

Sacramento Bee File Photo

The Sacramento Bee is assisting researchers at the University of Texas at Austin in their study about readers’ thoughts on news and current issues. The study, called “Communication and Current Issues,” is being conducted by Dr. Natalie Stroud of UT-Austin’s Department of Communication Studies.

Participants will answer online questions about various aspects of the news. All answers will be protected and no personally identifying questions will be asked. The questions will take about 10 minutes.

Interested? Click here to read more and begin answering questions.

The results of the study will be shared with readers of The Sacramento Bee.