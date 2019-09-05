Passports, get your passports here: Elk Grove USPS store holding fair

Tips for taking the perfect passport photo Tips for taking the perfect passport picture from Consular Affairs at the Department of State. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tips for taking the perfect passport picture from Consular Affairs at the Department of State.

Get in, get your passport, and get out.

The Elk Grove Laguna Postal Store is holding a passport “fair” later this month, giving Sacramento-area residents an opportunity to get the whole process over and done with - photo and all - without the need to set an appointment, the U.S. Postal Service announced in a news release.

The fair is set for Sept. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the USPS location at 9105 Bruceville Road in Elk Grove. The site will have extra staff on hand to speed up the process, according to the news release.

Though no appointment is necessary, customers should fill out the necessary forms (found online at www.usps.com/passport) in advance to speed things up, and remember to bring the required documents with them to the fair: valid photo identification plus either a certified copy of a state-issued birth certificate; an original certificate of naturalization; or an old passport.

