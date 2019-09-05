Tehama County fire explodes to 4,300 acres, evacuations ordered, air attack underway

See time-lapse of smoke from Red Bank fire in Tehama County The Red Bank fire was burning just west of Red Bluff in Tehama County on Sept. 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Red Bank fire was burning just west of Red Bluff in Tehama County on Sept. 5, 2019.

A 4,300-acre wildfire erupted west of the Tehama County community of Red Bluff Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations of some rural ranches and cabins as it sent up a massive plume of smoke visible for miles.

Due to its remote location, firefighters were having a tough time reaching the Red Bank Fire, which ignited in heavy brush and oak woodlands in an area off Hammer Loop Road and Petty John Road about 25 miles west of Red Bluff.

Cal Fire spokesman Dave Doughty said the fire was being pushed north by 15 mph winds. It was zero-percent contained as of 5:15 pm.

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Department said dispatchers were sending automated telephone alerts to the rural properties under evacuation. Deputies urged those living in the path of the fire to prepare to do the same.

“Start gathering any livestock, medications or personal items that you may need,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. Air tankers and helicopters were having a tough time attacking the blaze because of the thick smoke, according to Cal Fire dispatch traffic.

The fire was sending up a massive plume of smoke that could be seen from neighboring counties.

Cal Fire issued no immediate cause of the fire, but the National Weather Service reported Thursday that thousands of lightning strikes hit the region overnight.