Police arrest Sacramento man after naked burglary near Chico State

A Sacramento man was arrested Sunday morning in Chico after he allegedly entered, then fled the residence of a 21-year-old woman with stolen items, but not before lying naked next to her bed, police said.

Officers arrested Jaquane Baldwinbadger, 19, after responding just before 6 a.m. to a residence in the 600 block of West 4th Street, Chico police said in a news release.

Responding officers determined that a male suspect had entered the unlocked residence of the woman, a Chico State student, then stole multiple items from that residence before allegedly lying naked on the floor next to the victim’s bed.

The victim woke up and confronted the suspect, who fled, according to the news release. Officers with the city and university police departments searched the area near the south part of campus, locating Baldwinbadger in the area of 2nd and Hazel streets, where he was allegedly attempting to flee in a vehicle.

Baldwinbadger was arrested with items taken from the victim’s residence and booked into the Butte County jail for suspicion of first-degree residential burglary of an occupied dwelling.

