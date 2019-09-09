Body recovered from American River near Highway 160 bridge, authorities say

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A body was recovered late Monday morning from the American River just north of downtown Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Fire officials assisted Sacramento County park rangers in a body recovery operation about 11 a.m. very close to the Highway 160 bridge north of Richards Boulevard, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said.

Fire crews, park rangers and the coroner’s office responded to the scene, Wade said.

Park rangers were in the area responding to an unrelated incident when a homeless person told them there was a body in the river, Wade said.

No other details were immediately available. Identification of the victim will be handled by the coroner’s office.