Teen dies in Rio Linda school after motorcycle with no light crashes in dirt field

A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle collision at the parking lot of a Rio Linda charter school, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. to the Heritage Park Charter School parking lot to reports of a vehicle collision, and discovered that the teen had been ejected from the motorcycle after hitting a metal “hitching post” while riding in a nearby dirt field, according to a news release by the CHP North Sacramento office.

The boy, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered major head trauma after landing on the asphalt parking lot, the news release said. Within 10 minutes, he was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel.

The CHP said the motorcycle did not have a headlight.

Identification of the dead boy will be handled by the coroner’s office pending notification of the family. No other individuals were involved in the collision, the news release said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but drugs or alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the collision, the news release said.

