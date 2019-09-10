Here’s where to remember 9/11 in Sacramento this year

See drone view of 9/11 memorial in West Sacramento 9/11 Memorial Flag Tribute organizer John Vinson describes the symbolism behind the memorial, which he builds each year in West Sacramento at Jefferson Boulevard and Locks Drive, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 9/11 Memorial Flag Tribute organizer John Vinson describes the symbolism behind the memorial, which he builds each year in West Sacramento at Jefferson Boulevard and Locks Drive, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

It’s John Vinson’s 15th year setting up his 9/11 Memorial Flag Tribute in West Sacramento. Each time he does it he adds something new.

This year international flags from over 60 countries – representing the nationalities of people killed at the World Trade Center – are mixed among the 2,977 small flags at his memorial, one for each victim.

Smaller memorials around the site recognize other tragedies, including the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Florida and the 2012 Benghazi attack.

“Everybody takes something from here. Some folks come in here and they just cry for a long time and then they’ll leave. Other people come in here and just think about life,” said Vinson, a former resident of the city who said up to 4,000 people visit the site at Jefferson Boulevard and Locks Drive each year.

Other 9/11 events

▪ September 11 Memorial Plaza at Cal Expo, which is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 8 a.m.

▪ Firefighters will hold their 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Renaissance Tower on K Street on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

▪ A Remembering 9/11 Candle Lighting will be held at East Lawn Mortuary at 5757 Greenback Lane on Wednesday at 5 p.m.