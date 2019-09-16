Local
Amtrak train hits car on railroad crossing near Davis, at least 1 dead, CHP says
At least one person has died after a train struck a vehicle just east of Davis on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.
A Toyota Sedan on the railroad crossing at county roads 32A and 105 was struck by an Amtrak train traveling westbound just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to CHP’s incident log.
The incident is listed on the log as a fatality. An email alert from Amtrak indicates that a Capitol Corridor train was stopped between Sacramento and Davis due to a “vehicle crossing incident.”
No other details were immediately available. The railroad crossing is parallel to Interstate 80, just east of Mace Boulevard.
