Amtrak train hits car on railroad crossing near Davis, at least 1 dead, CHP says

At least one person has died after a train struck a vehicle just east of Davis on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

A Toyota Sedan on the railroad crossing at county roads 32A and 105 was struck by an Amtrak train traveling westbound just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to CHP’s incident log.

The incident is listed on the log as a fatality. An email alert from Amtrak indicates that a Capitol Corridor train was stopped between Sacramento and Davis due to a “vehicle crossing incident.”

No other details were immediately available. The railroad crossing is parallel to Interstate 80, just east of Mace Boulevard.

