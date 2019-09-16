Local

Fatal crash near Folsom elementary school closes roadway

A fatal collision has closed a Folsom roadway near an elementary school Monday, police say.

The westbound direction of East Natoma Street will be closed west of Harvest Loop until about 4 p.m. after a midday “fatal auto collision” in the area, the Folsom Police Department said in a news release.

No other details about the crash were available. The crash happened near Hazel McFarland Park and Empire Oaks Elementary School.

