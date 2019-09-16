Fatal crash near Folsom elementary school closes roadway

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A fatal collision has closed a Folsom roadway near an elementary school Monday, police say.

The westbound direction of East Natoma Street will be closed west of Harvest Loop until about 4 p.m. after a midday “fatal auto collision” in the area, the Folsom Police Department said in a news release.

No other details about the crash were available. The crash happened near Hazel McFarland Park and Empire Oaks Elementary School.

