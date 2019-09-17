Water rescue was ‘false alarm’ at American River near Nimbus hatchery, Metro Fire says

Crews were dispatched for a possible water rescue operation on the American River near the Nimbus Fish Hatchery, but it turned out to be a false call, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal said crews were dispatched to the scene just before 10:30 a.m., when a 911 caller reported hearing a person calling for help, but the reporting party was unable to see anyone, Vestal said.

But just before 11 a.m., Vestal said the incident was “somebody calling for help who did not need help.”

“A totally false call,” Vestal said.

The Nimbus Fish Hatchery is located off of Hazel Avenue, near Highway 50. The Nimbus Dam separates the American River from Lake Natoma.