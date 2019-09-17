Local
Butte County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in locating missing Chico woman
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 84-year-old Barbara Olmstead of Chico, who was reported missing Sept. 6. She is believed to be traveling with her niece, 55-year-old Rebekah Vierow of North Highlands, according to a news release.
According to deputies, the two are believed to have been in the Fresno and Modesto areas within the past week. Olmstead is considered at-risk because of her age and health, according to the sheriff’s department.
Anyone with information on Olmstead’s whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at 530-538-7671.
Comments