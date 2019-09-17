Butte County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in locating missing Chico woman

84-year-old Barbara Olmstead of Chico has been reported missing. Deputies believe she may have been in the Fresno and Modesto areas in the past week.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 84-year-old Barbara Olmstead of Chico, who was reported missing Sept. 6. She is believed to be traveling with her niece, 55-year-old Rebekah Vierow of North Highlands, according to a news release.

According to deputies, the two are believed to have been in the Fresno and Modesto areas within the past week. Olmstead is considered at-risk because of her age and health, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information on Olmstead’s whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at 530-538-7671.