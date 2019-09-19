Vote here for the most famous Sacramentan in our Famous Faceoff bracket

Sacramento Bee columnist Marcos Bretón muses about the rich history of famous people from Sacramento who have risen to prominence in a variety of fields, and has selected 13, his Dusty Baker Dozen.

He set his parameters – basically, born, raised and attended high school here, with some exceptions.

We often debate who qualifies as a true Sacramentan. Sam Elliott, no, left at a young age. Pat Morita, no, was born in Isleton. Tom Hanks, just passed through. Joan Didion, you bet.

As for the exceptions, this is Marcos’ list, he made the call. You get to vote.

So here’s your chance to decide. We have set up an arbitrary bracket of 32 movers and shakers with those Sacramento roots. As with any list, slights and omissions and “qualifications” are part of the game, so Tesla, Jack Gallagher, Cake, Brie Larson and Adrienne Barbeau fans, we didn’t forget you, we just had to pare down the list.

The voting for the first round starts today with a deadline of Monday, Sept. 23. Come back on Tuesday, Sept. 24, to vote on the Sweet 16.

Famous Faceoff Who do you think is the most famous Sacramentan? Check out our bracket and vote below.

Round 1

Fun & games Dusty Baker Former MLB player and manager

Larry Bowa Former MLB player and manager Derek Lee Former MLB player

Greg Vaughn Former MLB player John McNamara Former MLB manager

Debbie Meyer Olympic swimmer Rhys Hoskins MLB player

Tony Lopez Former boxer Screen gems Greta Gerwig Actress, writer, director

Lisa Ling TV personality Channing Dungey TV executive

Lester Holt TV news anchor Joan Lunden TV personality

LeVar Burton Actor Jessica Chastain Actress

Max Baer Jr. Actor Round 2









Round 3





semifinals



championship



semifinals



Round 3





Round 2









Round 1

Express yourselves Joan Didion Author

Richard Rodriguez Author Wayne Thiebaud Artist

Herb Caen Columnist Cornel West Professor

Ward Connerly Advocate Chino Moreno Deftones

Timothy B. Schmidt Eagles The towers of power Russ Solomon Tower Records

Hiram Johnson Governor Tani Cantil-Sakauye Judge

Kevin Johnson Former mayor and NBA player John Moss Congressman

Eleni Kounalakis Lt. Governor Anthony Kennedy Former Supreme Court Justice

Xavier Becerra California Attorney General