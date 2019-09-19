Local

Vote here for the most famous Sacramentan in our Famous Faceoff bracket

 David Caraccio

Sacramento Bee columnist Marcos Bretón muses about the rich history of famous people from Sacramento who have risen to prominence in a variety of fields, and has selected 13, his Dusty Baker Dozen.

He set his parameters – basically, born, raised and attended high school here, with some exceptions.

We often debate who qualifies as a true Sacramentan. Sam Elliott, no, left at a young age. Pat Morita, no, was born in Isleton. Tom Hanks, just passed through. Joan Didion, you bet.

As for the exceptions, this is Marcos’ list, he made the call. You get to vote.

So here’s your chance to decide. We have set up an arbitrary bracket of 32 movers and shakers with those Sacramento roots. As with any list, slights and omissions and “qualifications” are part of the game, so Tesla, Jack Gallagher, Cake, Brie Larson and Adrienne Barbeau fans, we didn’t forget you, we just had to pare down the list.

The voting for the first round starts today with a deadline of Monday, Sept. 23. Come back on Tuesday, Sept. 24, to vote on the Sweet 16.

Famous Faceoff

Who do you think is the most famous Sacramentan? Check out our bracket and vote below.

Round 1
Sept. 19-23
Fun & games
  • Dusty BakerFormer MLB player and manager
  • Larry BowaFormer MLB player and manager
  • Derek LeeFormer MLB player
  • Greg VaughnFormer MLB player
  • John McNamaraFormer MLB manager
  • Debbie MeyerOlympic swimmer
  • Rhys HoskinsMLB player
  • Tony LopezFormer boxer
Screen gems
  • Greta GerwigActress, writer, director
  • Lisa LingTV personality
  • Channing DungeyTV executive
  • Lester HoltTV news anchor
  • Joan LundenTV personality
  • LeVar BurtonActor
  • Jessica ChastainActress
  • Max Baer Jr.Actor
Round 2
Sept 24-25
Round 3
Sept 26-30
semifinals
Oct 1-2
championship
Oct 3-4
semifinals
Oct 1-2
Round 3
Sept 26-30
Round 2
Sept 24-25
Round 1
Sept 19-23
Express yourselves
  • Joan DidionAuthor
  • Richard RodriguezAuthor
  • Wayne ThiebaudArtist
  • Herb CaenColumnist
  • Cornel WestProfessor
  • Ward ConnerlyAdvocate
  • Chino MorenoDeftones
  • Timothy B. SchmidtEagles
The towers of power
  • Russ SolomonTower Records
  • Hiram JohnsonGovernor
  • Tani Cantil-SakauyeJudge
  • Kevin JohnsonFormer mayor and NBA player
  • John MossCongressman
  • Eleni KounalakisLt. Governor
  • Anthony KennedyFormer Supreme Court Justice
  • Xavier BecerraCalifornia Attorney General

VOTE HERE

Make your choices in these 16 contests and then click the button at the bottom.

