Vote here for the most famous Sacramentan in our Famous Faceoff bracket

So here’s your chance to decide. We have set up an arbitrary bracket of 32 movers and shakers with those Sacramento roots. As with any list, slights and omissions and “qualifications” are part of the game, so Tesla, Jack Gallagher, Cake, Brie Larson and Adrienne Barbeau fans, we didn’t forget you, we just had to pare down the list.
The voting for the first round starts today with a deadline of Monday, Sept. 23. Come back on Tuesday, Sept. 24, to vote on the Sweet 16.
Famous Faceoff
Who do you think is the most famous Sacramentan? Check out our bracket and vote below.
Round 1 Sept. 19-23
Fun & games
Dusty BakerFormer MLB player and manager
Larry BowaFormer MLB player and manager
Derek LeeFormer MLB player
Greg VaughnFormer MLB player
John McNamaraFormer MLB manager
Debbie MeyerOlympic swimmer
Rhys HoskinsMLB player
Tony LopezFormer boxer
Screen gems
Greta GerwigActress, writer, director
Lisa LingTV personality
Channing DungeyTV executive
Lester HoltTV news anchor
Joan LundenTV personality
LeVar BurtonActor
Jessica ChastainActress
Max Baer Jr.Actor
Express yourselves
Joan DidionAuthor
Richard RodriguezAuthor
Wayne ThiebaudArtist
Herb CaenColumnist
Cornel WestProfessor
Ward ConnerlyAdvocate
Chino MorenoDeftones
Timothy B. SchmidtEagles
The towers of power
Russ SolomonTower Records
Hiram JohnsonGovernor
Tani Cantil-SakauyeJudge
Kevin JohnsonFormer mayor and NBA player
John MossCongressman
Eleni KounalakisLt. Governor
Anthony KennedyFormer Supreme Court Justice
Xavier BecerraCalifornia Attorney General
