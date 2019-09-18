Watch a Sacramento County garbage truck’s spiraling struggle to pick up a trash can

How well do you know Sacramento’s recycling rules? Test yourself See if you know what goes in the blue bin under the current recycling rules for the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See if you know what goes in the blue bin under the current recycling rules for the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County.

It should’ve been simple: Grab the can, dump it, then on to the next.

But for one Sacramento County garbage truck, it just was not happening.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Northern Virginia area posted on Twitter a video Wednesday depicting what can only be described as a losing battle between a garbage truck and a garbage can.

It’s Wednesday. Just do your best. pic.twitter.com/ohI3kj8lzD — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) September 18, 2019

The video, which appears to have been taken by a residential security camera, shows the county trash truck coming in fast on the approach and knocking a curbside trash can down.

For 20 agonizing seconds, the mechanical arm and claw of the truck fumbles and struggles to grasp the bin firmly, repeatedly dropping it and pushing it around.

Eventually the claw manages to toss the contents of the can into the truck – along with the can, too. The truck drives off without missing a beat.

The caption? “It’s Wednesday. Just do your best.”

The video appears to have originally been uploaded in October 2018. The tweet has more than 400,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon.

“As an avid Twitter user, I’m pretty jealous of that tweet,” said Sacramento County spokesman Ken Casparis.