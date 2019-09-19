Southbound I-5 reopens after fiery big-rig crash kills 1 near Woodland

A major fatal collision Tuesday morning closed southbound Interstate 5 just north of Woodland for more than four hours, according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. near the off-ramp to the town of Yolo, about four miles north of Woodland, according to CHP’s incident log. The roadway reopened just after 6:30.

One person was killed in the initial collision, between a big rig and another vehicle, according to log entries. One of the two vehicles “exploded” or “burst into flames,” according to the CHP log.

A separate two-vehicle collision in the same area followed, involving another big rig that had its gas tank punctured, spilling about 70 to 80 gallons of fuel into the roadway, CHP says. No injuries were reported in this second crash, and no hazardous materials team was dispatched, according to the CHP log.

The Yolo County coroner and detectives remain at the scene, Caltrans said in a tweet.