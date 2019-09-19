Sacramento State student dies after collapsing on campus, university says

A Sacramento State student died Wednesday after collapsing on campus, according to university officials.

“I am saddened to inform you that our office has confirmed that Devin Ryan DeVore … passed away on September 18, 2019,” said Ed Mills, vice president for student affairs, in an email to campus.

After he collapsed, DeVore was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the university said.

DeVore was a transfer student studying pre-kinesiology. He had just started his first semester at the university.

