Local

Sacramento State student dies after collapsing on campus, university says

A Sacramento State student died Wednesday after collapsing on campus, according to university officials.

“I am saddened to inform you that our office has confirmed that Devin Ryan DeVore … passed away on September 18, 2019,” said Ed Mills, vice president for student affairs, in an email to campus.

After he collapsed, DeVore was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the university said.

DeVore was a transfer student studying pre-kinesiology. He had just started his first semester at the university.

Profile Image of Molly Sullivan
Molly Sullivan
Molly Sullivan covers crime, breaking news and police accountability for The Bee. She grew up in Northern California and is an alumna of Chico State.
  Comments  