Local
Nevada County officials issue no-swim advisory after South Yuba River turns yellow
Nevada County officials have warned people not to swim or use the water in the South Yuba River after it turned yellow Friday.
It is unknown what caused the water to turn, but Nevada County officials are saying that the apparent “high levels of sediment” make for potentially unsafe conditions and have issued a no-swim advisory for the river. The affected stretch of river is from Washington to Lake Englebright.
All people and animals should avoid contact with the water. Samples of the water have been taken, but results will take three to four days to process.
Comments