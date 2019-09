A power outage Saturday evening briefly left in the dark nearly 8,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers in Rancho Cordova without power.

The interruption occurred just after 5:30 p.m. and is affecting 7,827 customers, according to SMUD’s outage page. The power was restored quickly to all but 92 customers, according to SMUD spokesman Robert Tokunaga.

There were no immediate details on what caused the outage.