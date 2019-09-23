California attorney general accuses prominent Sacramento car dealer Paul Blanco of fraud

Paul Blanco and Habitat for Humanity help Stephon Clark’s grandparents fix their home. Sequita Thomspon isn't ready to look at the backyard where her grandson Stephon Clark was shot dead by police. Businessman Paul Blanco and Habitat for Humanity are helping fix that. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sequita Thomspon isn't ready to look at the backyard where her grandson Stephon Clark was shot dead by police. Businessman Paul Blanco and Habitat for Humanity are helping fix that.

Sacramento auto dealer Paul Blanco, who has touted his involvement in minority communities statewide, was sued Monday by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra for allegedly preying on vulnerable customers with false advertising, phony credit statements and products such as service contracts that added thousands of dollars to purchase prices.

The lawsuit, filed in Alameda Superior Court, accuses Paul Blanco’s Good Car Co. of deceiving buyers and lenders in their purchases of cars and trucks, including instances where service contracts and other add-on products were hidden in purchase paperwork by Blanco workers “sometimes literally by covering them up with their hands,” Becerra said at a news conference in Sacramento.

“We have no idea at the end of the day how many people have been defrauded, how many people have been deceived,” Becerra said.

The Sacramento dealership referred calls for comment to Chief Financial Officer Putu Blanco, who did not immediately respond to a text message Monday.

Becerra’s office said the company sells about 1,200 mostly used vehicles a month and that an untold number of buyers were deceived by false advertising or had their credit worthiness inflated on loan applications to fool lenders into providing money needed for a purchase.

The intent was to target “those who are vulnerable, in many cases sometimes in predominately low-income communities,” Becerra said.

The lawsuit says Blanco’s firm went as far as to create a “Senior Gold Program” for older buyers who were told they could receive preferential credit terms even though the program “in fact never existed.”

One manager referred to sessions during which employees were coached to lie to lenders as “lessons in larceny,” the lawsuit says.

The suit comes one year after Blanco’s company championed an effort to refurbish the Meadowview home where Stephon Clark was shot to death by Sacramento police officers in March 2018 after running from them into the backyard.

It also comes despite efforts by the company, which operates seven dealerships in California and two in Nevada, to portray itself as a leader active in fighting domestic violence, sex trafficking and problems in minority communities.

Becerra has been investigating the dealership’s practices for two years, officials said, and is seeking a permanent injunction against the alleged practices and restitution.