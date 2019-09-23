More than 1,900 without power near Cosumnes River College after SMUD outage

More than 1,900 customers near Cosumnes River College are without power after an outage Monday evening, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

The outage occurred around 7:15 p.m. and is affecting customers near Cosumnes River College. Power is estimated to be restored around 8:25 p.m., according to SMUD’s outage page.

No information was immediately available regarding the cause of the outage.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW