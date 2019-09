The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm fire in north Sacramento.

A structure fire broke out in the 1000 block of Andy Circle, a residential area off of Bell Avenue in the Robla area, just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, the fire department said in tweets. The fire upgraded to a second alarm.

Fire department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said two houses are involved in the fire as of 1:10 p.m.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW