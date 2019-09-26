Sacramento Police clear cops who killed Stephon Clark minutes after feds close civil rights case

Sacramento Police Department body cam footage of Stephon Clark shooting (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT) The Sacramento Police Department has released body cam footage of the Stephon Clark shooting where officers fatally shot the unarmed black man who was holding his cellphone in his grandparents' backyard. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento Police Department has released body cam footage of the Stephon Clark shooting where officers fatally shot the unarmed black man who was holding his cellphone in his grandparents' backyard.

The Sacramento Police Department on Thursday cleared Officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet, who fatally shot Stephon Clark in March 2018, saying they did not violate department policy or training.

“This incident has been thoroughly investigated by law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels,” said Chief Daniel Hahn in a prepared statement. “Every one of these independent examinations has reached the same finding – the use of deadly force in this case was lawful. Our internal investigation concluded that there were no violations of department policy or training.”

“The officers involved in this case will return to full, active duty,” he said, clearing the officers of any wrongdoing.

Mercadal and Robinet have been assigned to desk duty since the shooting, The Bee previously reported.

The expected announcement came just three minutes after U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott and the FBI announced their own investigation into whether the officers had violated Clark’s civil rights was closed, saying it “found insufficient evidence to support federal criminal civil rights charges against the Sacramento Police Department officers involved.”

“The federal investigation sought to determine whether the evidence of the events that led to Clark’s death was sufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any officer’s actions violated federal criminal civil rights statutes,” Scott’s office said. “Under the applicable federal law, prosecutors must establish, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a law enforcement officer’s use of force was objectively unreasonable in light of the facts and circumstances at the time and that the officer acted willfully, with the purpose of using objectively unreasonable force.”

Clark was shot in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18, 2018, after police responded to reports of a man breaking car windows. Clark was unarmed and holding a cell phone, which officers mistook for a gun, the department said.

“Currently in meeting with FBI Justice Department and Sacramento PD,” posted Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, on Facebook about 2 p.m. Thursday, “These people have failed when it comes to #Accountability.”

“We just left a meeting with (Scott) and Chief Hahn,” Stevante Clark said in a phone interview. “And the Clark family is failed again. Justice is denied.

“I’m not surprised or shocked, we’ve been denied justice for generations. The only thing that caught me off guard, was Chief Hahn is letting one of the officers back to patrol on the streets. That is f---ed up. Our streets are not safe with a murderer on the streets.

“That is just insane. Putting them back on the streets is not going to go well with the city of Sacramento. We should not be paying our tax dollars for people who don’t know how to do their g--d--- job. I’m hurt right now.”

The Clark family’s lawyer, Dale Galipo, said he was “disappointed but not surprised because I think with few exceptions in the last 10,000 police officer shootings there’s been no criminal prosecutions.”

Galipo, who three weeks ago finalized a $2.4 million settlement with the city for Clark’s two sons, still represents Clark’s parents and grandparents in a pending federal civil rights lawsuit and said the city’s decision to retain the officers could be problematic if they are involved in another shooting down the road.

“It’s negligent not to be able to recognize the difference between a handgun and a white cell phone, it’s a little troubling,” Galipo said. “The department’s decision to keep them on the force will always haunt them if they are involved in another shooting.”

In March, nearly a year after the shooting, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert also cleared Mercadal and Robinet, and did not press criminal charges against the two officers. In a news conference at the time, Schubert said the officers “acted lawfully under the circumstances” and the shooting was justified.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who has described the shooting as a deep wound to the city, issued a brief statement Thursday afternoon: “This incident has been investigated at every level and each agency came to the same conclusion. Those conclusions, however, will never change the fact that this was a tragedy and the Clark family lost a loved one.

“As a city and as a police department, we have made many important changes. We changed our foot pursuit policy, our body worn camera policy and will continue to make the changes necessary to make our city safer for our community and our officers. “

Sacramento City Councilman Larry Carr, who represents the Meadowview area where Clark was shot, called the shooting a tragedy, but said good had come out of it.

“It led to some significant reforms in terms of police use of force not only in the city but across the state,” Carr said. “It has led to us having a better police force and more transparency about what happens in use of force incidents, which makes a stronger bond between the police and community.”

Speaking to The Bee, Stevante Clark said he believes “this wraps it up” as far as any potential action against the officers, but he and other members of the family are not going to let the issue drop. “My job as my brother’s keeper is to keep fighting for accountability and justice. My job is to make sure nothing like this happens ever again in our city.”

The passage of SB 392, toughening standards for police use of lethal force, was a good step, but not a major one, he said.

Clark said he is meeting tonight in Las Vegas with members of other families who have suffered losses at the hands of police to talk about reform strategies.

“I’m working with other families to move this (police shootings) issue to a higher level to get more done.”

A somber Clark addressed reporters minutes after the announcement.

“We don’t want killer cops on our streets, we’re not going to have killer cops on our streets,” he said. “Sacramento police should know the difference between a gun and a cell phone and my brother should be with us today.”