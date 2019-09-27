Local

CHP motorcycle officer hurt in Hwy. 99 crash; northbound lanes closed in south Sacramento

Highway 99 northbound at Fruitridge Road is shown closed on a Caltrans traffic camera on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Highway 99 northbound at Fruitridge Road is shown closed on a Caltrans traffic camera on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Caltrans

A motorcycle police officer was injured Friday morning on Highway 99, triggering a shutdown of all northbound lanes in south Sacramento as authorities investigate the scene of the crash.

Officer Michael Harris, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol, confirmed a male CHP motorcycle officer was injured in a collision about 6:20 a.m. The extent of the officer’s injuries are not known, but he was taken to a nearby hospital.

All lanes of northbound Highway 99 are closed near Fruitridge Road in south Sacramento with traffic being diverted at 47th Avenue as of 6:45 a.m. Significant delays are anticipated, with gridlocked traffic seen as far south as Stockton Boulevard; southbound lanes also showed delays in the area.

