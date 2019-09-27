J Street closed downtown after restaurant ‘firing up’ cooker mistaken for fire

Firefighter activity closes J Street in downtown Sacramento Firefighters responded to reports of dense smoke near J and 10th streets Friday morning. The smoke turned out to be from a nearby restaurant firing up its cooker, a Sacramento Fire Department spokesman said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters responded to reports of dense smoke near J and 10th streets Friday morning. The smoke turned out to be from a nearby restaurant firing up its cooker, a Sacramento Fire Department spokesman said.

All lanes of J Street were closed for about 45 minutes Friday morning as firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from a rooftop, but fire officials believe the mishap was simply a restaurant firing up its BBQ cooker, authorities said.

Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said crews responded at 9:14 a.m. to reports of “dense smoke” coming from the roof of a building in the 1000 block of J Street. All lanes of J Street were closed from 10th Street to 11th Street through about 10 a.m.

Wade said the incident turned out to be “nothing,” and attributed the smoke to a nearby restaurant “firing up their cooker” or “revving up” the grill.

Firefighters at the scene were pulling ladders down from the building that houses Kim’s Vietnamese Food and the Falafal Corner about 9:45 a.m., as crews prepared to leave the scene.

A number of other downtown streets will be impacted throughout the weekend due to the Farm-to-Fork Festival, which begins in the afternoon.