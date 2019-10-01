‘Junior search party’ of 5 children locates missing Roseville woman, 97, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Roseville police say a 97-year-old woman reported missing Monday was located by a group of five kids.

A large number of citizens took to the streets of Roseville’s Blue Oaks neighborhood Monday evening after police posted to Facebook that the woman had gone missing from her home, the Roseville Police Department said in another Facebook post Tuesday.

Less than an hour after the initial Facebook post went out, Roseville police said in an update that the woman had been located with help from the public and had been reunited with family members. The department in a post Tuesday said it was a “’junior’ search party” that ended up finding her and contacting the authorities.

“Our surprised dispatchers took the initial call from this team of junior detectives which helped connect officers to the missing person.”

The post included a photo of the five friends smiling on a residential sidewalk. Their names were not given.