Here’s why a vacant Denny’s in Carmichael will be burned to the ground tonight

A former Denny’s restaurant in Carmichael will be burned to the ground as part of a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District training drill late Wednesday night.

The vacant building, at the intersection of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue, will be “burned completely down” starting at about 10 p.m. and flames may peak shortly before 11 p.m., Metro Fire said in a news release. Those times may change depending on weather and smoke conditions, but fire activity is expected to continue into early Thursday morning.

Preparatory activity by Metro Fire crews, including forcible entry using power tools, will begin around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Members of the public are urged to keep a safe distance from the live fire drill.

Metro Fire says the property owner has acquired all permits necessary from the county and the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, and the building has been tested and is free of asbestos, to ensure a safe and legal exercise.

