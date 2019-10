Local Dignitaries and family help unveil the Ali Youssefi Square memorial monument October 03, 2019 09:31 PM

Dignitaries and family unveil the Ali Youssefi Square memorial monument on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 7th and K streets. The monument's lights symbolize his lifetime. Youssefi, a local developer known as a community champion, died in 2018 at age 35.