5-acre grass fire quickly contained near Kiefer and Sunrise Blvd. outside Rancho Cordova

A grass fire that broke out southeast of Rancho Cordova on Saturday afternoon was quickly contained after charring at least 5 acres, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Crews were called to an area near Kiefer and Sunrise boulevards around 2:17 p.m. and the fire was first reported at 5 acres with a moderate rate of spread. According to Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal, the fire was contained at 2:50 p.m. and crews were mopping up the perimeter of the blaze.

Vesstal said no injuries were reported and that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Windy and dry conditions across Northern California have prompted a red flag warning across the region, and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has warned that parts of at least three counties could have power interrupted as early as Saturday evening to prevent wildfires.