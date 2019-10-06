Sheriff’s: Suspect wounded in a deputy-involved shooting in south Sacramento County

SHARE COPY LINK

A suspect has been wounded Sunday afternoon following an officer-involved shooting near the community of Herald in southeast Sacramento County.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on the 13000 block of Bennett Road near Clay Station Road about 5 miles northeast of Galt, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding.

No deputies were injured in the incident and the condition of the person shot was not immediately known, Deterding said.

