Firehouse restaurant closed Monday, failing reinspection for cockroach infestation

The Firehouse Restaurant in Old Sacramento was closed last Wednesday after inspectors found more than a dozen live cockroaches throughout the facility, and shuttered again this Monday after it failed reinspection.

A report from last week’s inspection by the county Environmental Management Department says that “15 live German cockroaches and 3 ootheca (egg sac)” were found throughout sinks, refrigerators, pipes and the salad prep area of the popular restaurant.

The violation constituted “vermin and animal contamination,” a major violation that closed the restaurant for the day. An additional 32 dead cockroaches, including five in The Firehouse’s main kitchen, were found on the premises, constituting a minor violation.

The Firehouse was given a red placard and closed for the day, but reopened a day later after a reinspection in which two live cockroaches were found behind piping. The bugs were flushed out and the county gave the restaurant the green placard to resume business Thursday.

Thursday’s reinspection report stated that the “salad/dessert prep area” was not to be used until the passed another reinspection, scheduled for this Monday, which would also “verify that (the) cockroach infestation has been eliminated.”

The Firehouse failed Monday’s reinspection and the restaurant was closed for the day as a result, according to the county website. Monday’s inspection report was not released, but the reason for closure is listed as “vermin and animal contamination.” The red placard returned.

The Firehouse, in an emailed response to The Bee’s requests for comment, said the restaurant would “reopen as soon as possible.”

“Sacramento County officials recently inspected the restaurant and identified areas where we needed to improve our maintenance and storage process,” the statement said, in part. “To make necessary improvements, we closed the restaurant temporarily. At no time was there any question about the procedures used to prepare meals and serve customers.”

The restaurant’s status for Tuesday was not known. The Firehouse normally opens at 11:30 a.m.

