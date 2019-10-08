These are the locations where PG&E will open community resource centers for power shutoff

SHARE COPY LINK

In response to the possibility that Pacific Gas and Electric Co. may interrupt power to nearly 800,000 customers of northern and central California under the threat of wildfire beginning at midnight Wednesday, the utility announced Tuesday it would open dozens of resource centers to accommodate the potentially 2 millions Californians or more who could be without power for hours or even days.

PG&E public safety power shutoff warning issued Tuesday covers a massive swath of the state’s Sierra and coastal foothill communities as well as more populated areas centered on San Francisco Bay. These are the locations where people can go to recharge cell phones, find restrooms, bottled water and air conditioning. PG&E said the centers will be open beginning at 8 a.m., stay open during daylight hours and will be able to seat up to 100 people.

(Scroll beneath map for locations and links to Google Maps)

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

ALAMEDA COUNTY

Oakland: Merritt College Lot B, Leona St., Oakland 94508

AMADOR COUNTY

Pioneer: Mace Meadows Golf Course, 26570 Fairway Drive, Pioneer 95666

BUTTE COUNTY

Oroville: Bird Street School, 1421 Bird St, Oroville 95965

Magalia: 14144 Lakeridge Court, Magalia 95954

CALAVERAS COUNTY

Arnold: Meadowmont Shopping Center - 2182 Highway 4, Arnold 95223

COLUSA/GLENN COUNTY

Orland: 839 Newville Road, Orland 95963

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

San Ramon: Bishop Ranch Parking Lot, 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583

EL DORADO COUNTY

Placerville: El Dorado Fairgrounds, 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville 95667

El Dorado Hills: Rolling Hills Christian Church, 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills 95762

LAKE COUNTY

Clear Lake: Clearlake Senior Center 3245 Bowers Avenue, Clearlake 95422

MARIPOSA COUNTY

Coulterville: Coulterville Fire Dept - 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville 95311

MENDOCINO COUNTY

Ukiah: 1775 N. State Street, Ukiah 95482

NAPA COUNTY

Napa: 1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589

Calistoga: Calistoga Fairgrounds, 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515

NEVADA COUNTY

Grass Valley: Sierra College Grass Valley, 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley 95945

PLACER COUNTY

Auburn: Gold Country Fairgrounds, 1273 High Street Auburn 95603

PLUMAS COUNTY

La Porte: 2140 Main St. La Porte (Strawberry Valley) 95981

SAN MATEO COUNTY

Half Moon Bay: Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St Half Moon Bay 94019

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

San Jose: Avaya Stadium, 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY

Aptos: Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003

SIERRA COUNTY

Sierra City: Loganville Campground parking lot, Highway 49, Sierra City 96125

SOLANO COUNTY

Vacaville: Mission Church, 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687

SONOMA COUNTY

Santa Rosa: Veterans Memorial Building 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa 95404

SHASTA/TEHAMA COUNTY

Redding: Shasta College, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding, 96003

STANISLAUS COUNTY

Westley: Westley Hotel, 8615 Highway 33, Westley 95387

TUOLUMNE COUNTY

Sonora: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora 95370

YOLO COUNTY

Winters: Next to PG&E Gas Academy - Intersection of E. Grant Avenue & Timber Crest Road, Winters 95694

YUBA COUNTY

Oregon House: 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House 95962