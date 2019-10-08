Local
These are the locations where PG&E will open community resource centers for power shutoff
In response to the possibility that Pacific Gas and Electric Co. may interrupt power to nearly 800,000 customers of northern and central California under the threat of wildfire beginning at midnight Wednesday, the utility announced Tuesday it would open dozens of resource centers to accommodate the potentially 2 millions Californians or more who could be without power for hours or even days.
PG&E public safety power shutoff warning issued Tuesday covers a massive swath of the state’s Sierra and coastal foothill communities as well as more populated areas centered on San Francisco Bay. These are the locations where people can go to recharge cell phones, find restrooms, bottled water and air conditioning. PG&E said the centers will be open beginning at 8 a.m., stay open during daylight hours and will be able to seat up to 100 people.
(Scroll beneath map for locations and links to Google Maps)
ALAMEDA COUNTY
Oakland: Merritt College Lot B, Leona St., Oakland 94508
AMADOR COUNTY
Pioneer: Mace Meadows Golf Course, 26570 Fairway Drive, Pioneer 95666
BUTTE COUNTY
Oroville: Bird Street School, 1421 Bird St, Oroville 95965
Magalia: 14144 Lakeridge Court, Magalia 95954
CALAVERAS COUNTY
Arnold: Meadowmont Shopping Center - 2182 Highway 4, Arnold 95223
COLUSA/GLENN COUNTY
Orland: 839 Newville Road, Orland 95963
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
San Ramon: Bishop Ranch Parking Lot, 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583
EL DORADO COUNTY
Placerville: El Dorado Fairgrounds, 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville 95667
El Dorado Hills: Rolling Hills Christian Church, 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills 95762
LAKE COUNTY
Clear Lake: Clearlake Senior Center 3245 Bowers Avenue, Clearlake 95422
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Coulterville: Coulterville Fire Dept - 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville 95311
MENDOCINO COUNTY
Ukiah: 1775 N. State Street, Ukiah 95482
NAPA COUNTY
Napa: 1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589
Calistoga: Calistoga Fairgrounds, 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515
NEVADA COUNTY
Grass Valley: Sierra College Grass Valley, 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley 95945
PLACER COUNTY
Auburn: Gold Country Fairgrounds, 1273 High Street Auburn 95603
PLUMAS COUNTY
La Porte: 2140 Main St. La Porte (Strawberry Valley) 95981
SAN MATEO COUNTY
Half Moon Bay: Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St Half Moon Bay 94019
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
San Jose: Avaya Stadium, 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
Aptos: Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003
SIERRA COUNTY
Sierra City: Loganville Campground parking lot, Highway 49, Sierra City 96125
SOLANO COUNTY
Vacaville: Mission Church, 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687
SONOMA COUNTY
Santa Rosa: Veterans Memorial Building 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa 95404
SHASTA/TEHAMA COUNTY
Redding: Shasta College, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding, 96003
STANISLAUS COUNTY
Westley: Westley Hotel, 8615 Highway 33, Westley 95387
TUOLUMNE COUNTY
Sonora: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora 95370
YOLO COUNTY
Winters: Next to PG&E Gas Academy - Intersection of E. Grant Avenue & Timber Crest Road, Winters 95694
YUBA COUNTY
Oregon House: 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House 95962
