Fire crews are responding to grass fires in the lower American River Parkway on Wednesday morning.

Several fire engines are responding to multiple spot fires on the south side of the American River, first reported at 8:13 a.m., the Sacramento Fire Department said in a tweet about 8:45 a.m.

The fire remained at a single alarm as of that time, the department says.

No other details were immediately available.

