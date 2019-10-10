Plans for the weekend? Expect traffic as construction begins and Aftershock ends

Drivers in north Sacramento should expect delays this weekend as Caltrans works to restore and maintain pavement on ramps and connectors of I-80 and I-5, while the mass exodus of Aftershock attendees will only add to late-night delays.

Closures will begin at 10 p.m. Friday with contractors shutting the connector ramps from westbound I-80 to northbound and southbound I-5 and the southbound Truxel Road on-ramp to westbound I-80.

The closure for the westbound I-80 to northbound I-5 connector will last until 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Transportation. The westbound I-80 to southbound I-5 connector and the southbound Truxel Road on-ramp to westbound I-80 ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

According to Caltrans, those taking I-80 west to I-5 are encouraged to exit at West El Camino Avenue or Reed Avenue before getting back on the freeway eastbound to I-5.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Drivers taking southbound Truxel to westbound I-80 are encouraged to continue southbound on Truxel to the San Juan intersection, and make a U-turn onto northbound Truxel to use the west I-80 on-ramp to San Francisco.

Construction for the I-5 Corridor Enhancement Project will continue into the weekend, but the work is not expected to impede traffic, according to Caltrans. However, the Aftershock music festival continues through Friday and heavy delays are expected near the American River Bridge as attendees exit Discovery Park.

According to a news release, weather or unexpected events may extend construction. Updates will be issued on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. The Caltrans Quickmap will also provide real-time traffic updates via website and app.