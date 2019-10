Local Watch retired Elk Grove police dog’s ribbon-winning 19-foot jump into pool October 15, 2019 12:49 PM

Retired Elk Grove police dog Blu competed in Splash Dogs 2019, a national competition in Folsom CA October 11 and 12, 2019. The Belgian Malinois and handler Jason Miller walked away with the blue ribbon, with his longest jump 21 feet, 3 inches.