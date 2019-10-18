Missing child, 10, found walking on shoulder of Capital City Freeway, picked up by CHP

California Highway Patrol and Sacramento police helped reunite a missing 10-year-old child with family after the child was found walking on the shoulder of the Capital City Freeway on Thursday evening.

Dispatchers received multiple calls around 7:15 p.m. from drivers reporting that a child was walking in the right shoulder on the northbound side of the freeway, near E Street, the CHP South Sacramento office said in a news release.

The child was determined to have been missing from the Oak Park area since about 6 p.m. Thursday. Sacramento police took over the incident and helped get the child home safely, the CHP said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW