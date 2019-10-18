Local
Missing child, 10, found walking on shoulder of Capital City Freeway, picked up by CHP
California Highway Patrol and Sacramento police helped reunite a missing 10-year-old child with family after the child was found walking on the shoulder of the Capital City Freeway on Thursday evening.
Dispatchers received multiple calls around 7:15 p.m. from drivers reporting that a child was walking in the right shoulder on the northbound side of the freeway, near E Street, the CHP South Sacramento office said in a news release.
The child was determined to have been missing from the Oak Park area since about 6 p.m. Thursday. Sacramento police took over the incident and helped get the child home safely, the CHP said.
Comments