Update: Police find three missing girls safe in Oroville

Police in the small Northern California city of Oroville found three missing girls safe after officers spent hours searching for them when the trio was reported missing early Saturday morning.

The girls were last seen leaving a home on Elma St., in Oroville, early Saturday morning, near the city’s Chinese temple, the department said in a Facebook post.

There was a possible sighting near the Oroville fish hatchery at approximately 6:30 a.m., the department said.

Later that afternoon, the post was updated to say: “All three girls have been located, are safe and have been reunited with their families.”

The post said Butte County school resource officers had helped with the search, and a helicopter had been searching for the girls from the air.