Over 80 CHP cadets help spruce up Sacramento Zoo ahead of Halloween

Over 80 California Highway Patrol cadets took part in a community service project at the Sacramento Zoo on Saturday, volunteering to help landscape, clean-up the grounds and prepare for Halloween.

The cadets, part of Training Class II-19, helped out at the zoo as part of their community service project requirements during their six months in the academy.

“We’re doing a community service project with the zoo, helping with all of the projects they have set up,” cadet A.J. Bacon said. “They’re building an alligator pit right here, so were taking out all the rocks, all the concrete, helping them out with all the labor.”

“It feels great to give back,” Bacon said. “Feels great to be out here with my class putting in the work to better our community and help out Sacramento. I think we all enjoy it a lot, too.”

Different teams of cadets were sent to do other things like put up Halloween decorations, move tables and chairs in preparation for the annual Boo at the Zoo, which takes place on Oct. 26 and 27. They also helped clean or reshape exhibits with zoo staff.

Director of Animal Care Mike McKim was one of the zoo employees who expressed gratitude for the cadets’ help.

“It’s a huge help,” McKim said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to get them a chance to see what the zoo is all about. We’re just insanely surprised by the wonderful work they’ve been doing and the great attitudes they bring with their work.”

For details on Boo at the Zoo, check out the Sacramento Zoo’s website.