Two enter guilty pleas in what federal prosecutors call $2.5 billion Ponzi scheme

Two key figures in an investigation of what prosecutors call a $2.5 billion Ponzi scheme pleaded guilty in federal court in Sacramento Tuesday, paving the way for them to cooperate in an ongoing probe involving a now-defunct Benicia solar company.

Ronald Roach, a certified public accountant for DC Solar Solutions, and Joseph Bayliss, an electrician, both entered guilty pleas to a charge of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States before U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez. Roach also pleaded guilty to a count of securities fraud.

The plea agreements call for both men to cooperate in an ongoing probe of DC Solar Solutions and its once high-flying owners, Jeffrey and Paulette Carpoff of Martinez.

The Carpoffs and their companies are not identified by name in the plea agreements filed Tuesday or in other documents associated with the probe, and neither of them has been charged in the case. Jeffrey Carpoff has not responded to previous attempts to reach him, and his attorney did not immediately respond to a message Tuesday seeking comment.

But court documents make it clear that investigators are targeting an alleged conspiracy through their company, which offered investors huge federal tax incentives to lease mobile solar generators that could be used at racetracks and concerts and to power remote cell phone towers during power outages.

Losses to investors are estimated at $1 billion, court papers say.

Hundreds of the generators on the books were never leased, court papers say, and GPS trackers purportedly attached to them to keep track of them were buried at sites to make it appear as though they were deployed and in operation.

Court papers say the company claimed it had produced as many as 12,000 of the generators by March 2018, but that only 3,000 to 5,000 had actually been assembled as of February 2018.

The investigation, which began with a whistleblower tip in June 2018, has since resulted in a December FBI raid of the couple’s home and business, a bankruptcy filing by the solar company, the seizure of 149 exotic cars and forfeiture proceedings against dozens of breathtaking properties spread from South Lake Tahoe to Scottsdale, Ariz., to Texas.

During the raids on the Benicia solar company, agents found $1.7 million in cash in a safe in Jeffrey Carpoff’s office, as well as more than $150,000 elsewhere in the offices, documents filed in U.S. District Court in Sacramento say.

Agents found that the couple had spent $19 million on a private jet service and purchased at least 90 vehicles, including a $195,520 2014 Jaguar XK and a $325,800 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, court records say.

The U.S. Marshals Service plans to auction off 149 of the vehicles - worth an estimated $4 million - at an event in Woodland Saturday in what officials describe as the largest single-owner car auction the service has ever conducted.

The vehicles to be sold include Hummers, exotic convertibles, a massive recreational vehicle valued at $1 million and a 1978 Pontiac Trans Am owned by Burt Reynolds that was a replica of the car he drove in “Smokey and the Bandit.”

The registration for a 1978 Pontiac Trans Am once owned by Burt Reynolds rests behind a picture of the actor sitting on the hood of the car. The car is one of approximately 180 rare vehicles seized by the federal government that are housed in a warehouse in Woodland. About 150 of these cars will be auctioned off in on Saturday, Oct. 26, in the largest single-owner auction ever for the U.S. Marshall Service. The value of the cars to be auctioned is estimated at $3 million. Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

“Nine months ago, the U.S. Attorney’s office in conjunction with the FBI and the IRS launched a major investigation into an alleged fraud scheme here in the Eastern District of California,” U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott said recently at the Woodland warehouse where the seized automobiles are being stored.

“As part of that investigation we have seized 150 automobiles, and by agreement of the parties these automobiles will be put up for auction by the United States Marshals Service to liquidate the assets, so that at the end of this process either that money will go to victims of the fraud if persons are convicted or the money will go back to the persons who are the owners of these automobiles.”

That Burt Reynolds Trans Am and nine other vehicles will be on display outside the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition to the vehicles and properties, prosecutors say the couple also owned the Martinez Clippers baseball team, an expansion team that joined the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs in 2018 that is now defunct.

Prosecutors say in court papers that the company grossly overstated in its marketing materials how much revenue its mobile generator leases were bringing in and that the operation was being kept afloat using funds from new investors.

“Based on a review of bank records, at least 57 bank accounts have been identified into which criminally derived funds have been deposited, including business accounts for the company, investment fund accounts and personal accounts…,” one court filing states.

Bayliss, 44, is accused of participating in a scheme to falsely report that he had inspected, tested and completed thousands of reports on mobile solar generators that were never actually built, court papers say.

Roach, 52, is accused in court papers of convincing investors “of extraordinary market demand” for the generators and “told those lies to lull existing investors and induce new investors to give them more money.”

Bankruptcy filings in federal court in Reno, where DC Solar and other Carpoff-owned companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year, list a variety of creditors claiming they are owed money, including the Americrown Daytona Speedway in Daytona Beach, which has a claim of $750,000; Chip Ganassi Racing LLC in Concord, N.C., which has a $4.3 million claim; and NetJets Sales, which lists claims of more than $294,000.

Both defendants who pleaded guilty Tuesday are expected to continue to cooperate with authorities and court papers filed with their pleas say the Carpoffs - identified only as Individual 1 and Individual 2 - were seeking a way out of the jam they were in.

“In October 2018, Individual 1 and Individual 2 discussed with Bayliss their interest in buying citizenship in another country from which they could not be extradited,” court papers say. “Individual 1 spoke to Bayliss about extradition on other occasions, however, after the December 2018 searches, Individual 1 told Bayliss he would not flee and would stay and ‘face the music.’”

Last December, following the FBI raid, Bayliss was summoned to the parking lot of a Martinez restaurant, where he met the pair, court documents say.

“Individual 1 suggested he would set aside $200,000 to cover Bayliss’s legal fees,” court documents say. “Individual 2 objected.

“Individual 1 then instructed Bayliss to obtain a ‘burner’ phone and travel to a company warehouse in Nevada to destroy evidence.”