There are plenty of unsung heroes in Sacramento’s Major League Soccer story. Here are a few

A great day of celebration in Sacramento was also revealing. Just by paying attention to what was said and what wasn’t, we learned some things about how Sacramento came to be named the newest city in Major League Soccer on Monday.

For example: We learned that new Republic FC owner Ron Burkle was really, really, really none too happy about the skyrocketing franchise fee he had to pay to gain entry into MLS. In an interview with my colleague Tony Bizjak and I before Monday’s big announcement, Burkle said he thought the franchise expansion price would be about $100 million. Then he thought it was $150 million. And then it turned into $200 million.

When Bizjak asked Burkle if that was a problem, Burkle cracked: “You’re asking me that while I’m sitting next to the Commissioner!” The smile that MLS top guy Don Garber flashed as Burkle spoke was not sheepish or nervous or apologetic in any way. Garber had a look on his face that said, “Damn straight.” There were no apologies, no changing of the subject. The price for Burkle came with a take it or leave it.

“It’s a free market world,” Burkle said. “And if the price is $200 million, then the price is $200 million.”

We learned that Matt Alvarez, Burkle’s business partner, is going to be a hands-on owner running the team. Before now, Alvarez was best known for producing the film, “Straight Outta Compton.” But now he said he will be all in on running Republic FC.

Alvarez attended UC Davis and he proved that he will be more visible than Burkle ever will be when he spoke to reporters after Monday’s announcement while Burkle took off.

Opinion

We also learned that we may never hear from Burkle again. He described his 15-minute interview with us as more than he has said to the media in Pittsburgh, where he owns the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League. For context: Burkle has owned the Penguins for 20 years.

What did we learn in those 15 minutes with the supermarket magnate? That Burkle is happy to talk about how owning Sacramento Republic FC will be fun for his children and grandchildren. But could he shed any light on how he plans to develop 17 acres he will own around the downtown railyard stadium site? Nope.

Where’s Kevin Johnson?

We learned that the most glaring no-show at Monday’s event was former Mayor Kevin Johnson.

It was Johnson, Burkle said, who first called to get him interested in soccer. Back when Johnson was still mayor, Garber said publicly that he wanted Sacramento to be awarded an MLS franchise while Johnson was still in office. It didn’t happen and when that big moment finally came, KJ stayed away.

Many people took bows on Monday. But two people didn’t get the chance and that’s a shame: Warren Smith and Joe Wagoner came up with the idea of Sacramento Republic FC and first brought the team to Sacramento. They are no longer involved with the team and there were hard feelings when the team was sold to Kevin Nagle. That sort of thing happens all the time.

But while Smith’s name was mentioned briefly by Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Wagoner’s wasn’t. Republic fans chanted Wagoner’s name but he and Warren deserved better than that. Nothing is lost by being gracious

And while we’re on the subject of gracious, one other person deserved a shout out as well: Erika Bjork, who was Republic’s communications leader, the most high profile woman in the organization and just a real asset during the creation of this franchise. Nobody mentioned her by name but I will because sometimes key people get overlooked when ideas pass through many hands on the way from inspiration to profits. You did good, Erika. Really good.

And now, a few more quick hits before we go: Gov. Gavin Newsom heard a few boos from the rowdiest of the Republic fans on Monday and he had to sit through a very long program before he spoke at the end. But Newsom proved why he is so good in those situations by reading the room and making his remarks brief and energizing. At a podium in California, there is no one better.

Steinberg heard some of the loudest cheers and his role as a mediator was critical in getting Sacramento into MLS. (More on that later in the week).

And lastly, we learned that Garber can’t pronounce my last name. He started his speech by saying he couldn’t believe more than four years had passed since he told me in New York that it was a matter of “when, not if” Sacramento would get an MLS team. Breton with an accent over the “O” got butchered in Garber’s New York pronunciation, but that’s cool.

Thanks for the shout out, Commissioner Gerber.